Are Nagpur Schools Safe for Students?

Nagpur: The recent incidents in schools in the Second Capital of the State have raised concerns about the safety of students within school premises. Two separate incidents have come to light in quick succession, casting a shadow on the security measures in place.

Tragedy struck on November 2 when an eight-year-old boy tragically lost his life in the school premises of Bhavan’s Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Ashti, in Nagpur. The child fell into an uncovered pit, highlighting a critical lapse in safety protocols.

Advertisement

This incident has prompted parents, educators, and authorities to reflect on the measures in place to protect students within school premises.

While the dust on this matter was yet to settle, another disconcerting incident came to light where a security guard at a Star Point Convent in Nandanvan area was reportedly arrested for allegedly molesting a 3-year-old girl student on November 3.

Surprisingly, a police probe revealed that the CCTV cameras of the school were not accessible for reference. The incident had occurred at the end of October. Following this, the girl was facing sleeping issues. When her parents took her into confidence, the shocking incident came to light.

This revelation has ignited a wave of concern among parents and guardians, who are now questioning the vetting and supervision of staff members responsible for the safety of their children.

Schools used to be the Temples of Education, but in the era of so-called modernization and the rat race, they have become nothing more than a means to earn money, often without ensuring the safety or security of their students!

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement