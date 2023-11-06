Love for swimming takes Nagpur’s 76-year-old Prabha Bhaiya to Dubai; earns 4 Gold Medals

Nagpur: At a young age, while living in Amravati and visiting Hanuman Vyamshala, she had always thought of swimming as a healthy exercise for both body and mind. Later, she got married into a well-off family in Nagpur, but with family responsibilities and kids (which eventually blessed her life), diving into swimming took a back seat!

However, a decade ago, after fulfilling her responsibilities, she made time for herself and once again plunged into the swimming pool. Cut to now, for 76-year-old Prabha Bhaiya, age is just a number. She had already won Gold and Silver Medals in her age group across various Championships in the country, but she recently earned 4 Gold Medals at the 1st Open International Masters Championship-Dubai-2023.

A resident of Vijay Nagar near Pagalkhana Chowk, Prabha Bhaiya had won various swimming championships organized in Wardha, Nanded, and Solapur. While doing so, she learned about the 1st Open International Masters Championship in Dubai. So, she decided to seize that opportunity.

Eventually, it paid off really well as Prabha Bhaiya won 4 Gold Medals in her age group. Prabha Bhaiya’s remarkable achievements serve as a powerful reminder that age is merely a number when it comes to pursuing one’s passions and dreams.

Her dedication and determination to excel in swimming at the age of 76 are truly inspiring. She hopes that her story will serve as a source of motivation for women of her generation and beyond, showing them that it’s never too late to chase their aspirations and live life to the fullest.

– Shubham Nagdeve

