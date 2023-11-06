Youth murdered in Katol over eve-teasing

Nagpur: Enraged over teasing of his girlfriend, a man took matters into his own hands and killed a youth at Paradsinga town in Katol Police Station area, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Mangesh Ashok Gaikwad (32), lost his life in a confrontation with assailant Dhnyaneshwar alias Nana Wankhede (31), a resident of Paradsinga. Charandas Vasantrao Tagde (40), a resident of Katol, was injured while attempting to intervene into the matter, police said.

According to police, Dhnyaneshwar was involved in an affair with a married woman. He became aware of Mangesh’s alleged harassment of his girlfriend, which reportedly fuelled his anger. On Saturday night, Dhnyaneshwar confronted Mangesh and sought an explanation for his actions. The confrontation escalated into a heated argument during which Dhnyaneshwar resorted to violence. He whisked a sharp-weapon and stabbed Mangesh with it.

In an attempt to save Mangesh, Charandas rushed to the scene but he was also injured during the altercation as Dhnyaneshwar stabbed him. Katol police arrived at the crime scene and rushed both profusely bleeding men to the hospital. The doctors declared Mangesh dead during the treatment.

A case under Sections 302, 307 of IPC was registered by Katol police against Dnyaneshwar. The police arrested him and produced him in the court on Sunday and obtained his police custody till November 7.

