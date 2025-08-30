Are Colleges Ignoring Govt Orders by Holding Exams During Ganeshotsav?

Nagpur: Students of St. Vincent Palloti College have raised serious concerns after the institute scheduled exams during the ongoing Ganeshotsav period, despite the Maharashtra Government’s directive that no examinations should be held during the state festival.

According to students, they were suddenly informed that exams would begin on September 2, 2025, with just 10 days’ prior notice, leaving them stressed and unprepared.

Student groups argue that this is a direct violation of government orders and an injustice to students, who are being forced to choose between academic responsibilities and cultural traditions.

Many have appealed for urgent intervention from authorities, demanding that the exams be rescheduled in line with the state’s directive to safeguard student welfare and the sanctity of the festival.