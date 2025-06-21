Anti-Drug Awareness Rally held in Kamptee under ‘Operation Thunder’

Advertisement



Kamptee: As part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign “Operation Thunder” initiated by Nagpur City Police, a massive awareness rally was organised on June 21 in New Kamptee and Old Kamptee (Zone 5) to spread awareness against the menace of narcotics.

The rally witnessed the presence of Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal as chief guests. The event saw participation from senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 5, representatives from various faiths, social organisations, and over 800 to 1,000 citizens.

Guardian Minister Bawankule lauded the efforts of Nagpur Police under Operation Thunder and praised their proactive policing. He called upon the citizens of Kamptee to unite against drug abuse and urged every resident to take active part in the campaign to build a drug-free society.

The rally delivered a strong and clear message of anti-drug awareness and community involvement. Nagpur Police’s initiative is receiving overwhelming support from the public, marking a significant step towards a healthier, drug-free community.