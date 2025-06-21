Proud moment: Karmakar led Indian team conquers English Channel with national record

Advertisement



In a remarkable feat of endurance, unity, and national spirit, a team of swimmers from diverse corners of India successfully crossed the English Channel on June 16 and 18, 2025. The effort, years in the making, was led by Arjuna Awardee and Paralympic coach Prasanta Karmakar, whose own dream of crossing the English Channel finally came true after nearly two decades of dedication to Indian sports and para-athletes.

Karmakar first aspired to swim the English Channel in 2004-05, but his focus remained on competitive sports. Despite missing three Paralympic Games due to various circumstances, he represented India internationally with distinction, winning numerous medals and serving as coach at the Paralympics. In 2016, he came close to pursuing his English Channel dream again but chose instead to support his student’s Paralympic journey. Nine years later, in 2025, Karmakar decided it was time. Though a solo swim was no longer feasible, he designed a relay plan — not just for himself but for a broader purpose. Alongside a solo attempt by his student Shashruti Vinayak Nakade, he formed two relay teams with swimmers from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds.

Beginning in 2023, the preparation for this mission was intense. Karmakar personally managed the each and every part of it. The 12- member relay squad arrived in Canterbury, UK on June 5, 2025. Braving the cold waters of the English Channel (12°C to 17°C), they trained rigorously in Dover to acclimate before the final swim. The English Channel is between Dover, UK to Calais, France and the shortest crossing is 34 km (21 miles), but tides and currents extend the swim to over 45 km. The Channel Swimming Association (CSA) mandates that in a relay, each swimmer must rotate every hour.

Each swimmer demonstrated incredible resilience, and both teams completed the crossing with distinction. Team Pride of India A finished the crossing in 13 hours and 37 minutes. Team Pride of India B set a new national record, finishing the swim in 11 hours 19 minutes, surpassing the previous Indian relay record of 11 hours 23 minutes.

Among the standout stories was that of Shashruti Vinayak Nakade, who attempted a solo swim on June 17, 2025, aiming to become the first Indian female amputee to swim the Channel. After 8 hours and 5 minutes, she was forced to stop due to a severe stomach injury sustained during training. Despite extreme pain and mental exhaustion, she showed immense courage by participating the very next day in the relay team slot of her coach, swimming the final leg with able-bodied swimmers — a testament to her unbreakable spirit.

Shashruti credited her coach Prasanta Karmakar, physiotherapist Dr. Ashesh Saini, GoSports Foundation, her parents and community for their unwavering support. She stated, “I had immense physical and emotional pressure, but my dream, my coach’s vision, and my family’s belief kept me going.” She also expressed regret over not able to completing the solo swim but has vowed to return next year to fulfill that dream.

This mission was more than just a swim. It was a demonstration of India’s strength in diversity. Swimmers came from all walks of life — students, differently-abled individuals, unemployed youth, civil servants, and law enforcement officers — all united under one goal under the guidance of Karmakar. As Karmakar stated, “Life’s supreme priority is humanity. And through this swim, we tried to show that together, we can overcome even the toughest tides.” The team was applauded by local citizens at Folkestone Harbour and Dover Harbour, the pilot crew, CSA officials, and supporters from both India and the UK. As the team prepares to return home, their success stands as a symbol of perseverance, leadership, and national pride.