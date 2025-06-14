Govt Printing Press land cleared for Vidhan Bhavan expansion in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant development that clears the path for the long-awaited expansion of the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, the Industries Department has approved the transfer of 9,670 square metres of land currently occupied by the Government Printing Press. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued by the department to hand over this land to the Revenue Department for further allocation to the Vidhan Bhavan expansion.

A government resolution to this effect was passed on Friday, effectively resolving a major hurdle in the expansion project that had been pending for several years. The expansion of the Vidhan Bhavan has been under consideration for a long time, but the lack of adjacent available land had stalled progress. Although the nearby Government Printing Press premises had been under consideration, the proposal remained dormant due to administrative bottlenecks.

The issue gained momentum earlier this year when a high-level meeting was held in April with Ram Shinde, Chairman of the Legislative Council. During the meeting, which involved discussions between the concerned departments, Shinde instructed that a revised proposal be submitted regarding the land allocation for the Printing Press.

Acting on this directive, the Industries Department reviewed the matter and has now officially provided the NOC to transfer the 9,670 sq.m. plot to the Revenue Department. This move paves the way for the land to be formally allocated for the Vidhan Bhavan expansion.

The decision marks a critical step forward in enhancing legislative infrastructure in the State’s Second Capital, supporting growing administrative needs and accommodating future legislative functions.

