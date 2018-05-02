Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Jul 8th, 2021

    Another case of fraud registered against notorious Satish Baghel

    Nagpur: Pachpali Police have booked notorious Satish Baghel for duping a 35-year-old woman on the pretext of allotting her a house under prime minister’s housing scheme between September 2018 and July 2021.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Parvin Sheikh Khalil (35) cops have booked Baghel under Sections 419,420, 468 of the IPC.

    Baghel had allegedly duped potential property buyers to the tune of lakhs of rupees luring them with a false promise to get them dwellings allotted under prime minister’s housing scheme at Wanjra layout.

    Baghel had boasted of knowing someone in the office that looks after the scheme for subsidized housing.

    It’s learnt Baghel used to collect documents and cash from the buyers promising to help them to get houses at subsidized rates from January 2019 onwards. Later, he refused to extend any assistance to the persons who had made payments to him.

