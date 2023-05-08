Ex-President of Nagpur City Congress Hussain arrested for Rs 1.59 crore scam

Nagpur: Former Congress Nagpur City President Shaikh Hussain has been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch for allegedly embezzling funds of the Hazrat Baba Tajuddin Trust to the tune of Rs 1.59 crore.

Ex-President of the trust, Hussain is said to have embezzled Rs 1.48 crore while ex-Secretary Iqbal Belji diverted Rs 11 lakh to his personal account, revealed an audit report.

Apart from Hussain, Belji too was nabbed after the duo surrendered before the magistrate on Sunday as per the Supreme Court order. Belji was the Secretary of the trust between 2011 and 2016. Hussain and Belji had ignored auditing the accounts of the trust.

An offence was registered against them at Sakkardara police station in September 2022. The case was transferred to the Economic Offence Wing. The EOW has also procured police custody remand of Hussain and Belji for two days.

