Annual General meeting of Nagpur Round Table 83 held

Nagpur: Service through fellowship and brotherhood. This is what Round Table India entails and was evident during the Annual General meeting of Nagpur Round Table 83. The camaraderie between the members was on display and the enthusiasm to do more for the long term Project of “Freedom Through Education” was in the air.

Tr. Rahul Agarwala, took over as the chairman, Tr. Pratik Munot, Vice President, Tr. Ajay Chandwani, Secretary and Tr. Abhay Agarwal as Treasurer of the organisation. Rahul Agarwala thanked the outgoing team of Tr. Ritesh Saraf, Immediate Past Chairman, Tr. Kapil Hirani, Secretary, Tr. Ajay Chandwani, Treasurer for a wonderful year. His ideology for the year was to keep things simple and enjoy the service that we do as an organisation.

The annual general meeting was held in the evening at Hotel Centre Point on the back of a successful Inauguration of 2 classrooms and a toilet block at Jeevan Shikshan Vidyalaya, Uthakhana, Medical Square Nagpur. The meet was graced by the presence of Tr. Dhruv Dalmia, National President Round Table India 2018-19, Tr. Piyush Daga, National President 2019-20, Tr. Devendra Gandhi, Area Immediate Past Chairman and other dignitaries from Nagpur along with all the members of the Table.