Anna Hazare threatens indefinite fast against Maharashtra’s new RTI rules

Veteran activist demands withdrawal of controversial amendments, alleging they weaken transparency and make access to information more difficult for citizens; warns of agitation from July 5 if government fails to act

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Mumbai: Veteran social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has launched a fierce attack on the Maharashtra Government’s newly notified Right to Information (RTI) Rules, 2026, warning that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the controversial amendments are not withdrawn.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Hazare alleged that the changes introduced under the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, have diluted the spirit of the landmark transparency law and shifted the balance of power in favour of the administration rather than ordinary citizens.

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Calling the amendments “absurd” and contrary to the objectives of the RTI Act, Hazare said the revised rules impose unnecessary restrictions and procedural hurdles that could discourage citizens from seeking information from public authorities.

Among the most contentious provisions is the hike in the RTI application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 30, a threefold increase that activists argue lacks any financial justification. The new rules also make it mandatory for applicants to submit photo identification, impose a strict 150-word limit on applications, and require citizens to file separate applications for each subject, preventing multiple queries in a single request.

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RTI activists have expressed even greater concern over provisions that require applicants to disclose the purpose for seeking information. Critics argue that this directly violates the fundamental principle of the RTI Act, which grants citizens the right to seek information without explaining their reasons.

The amendments also bar applicants from seeking legal assistance during hearings before the Information Commission and permit appeals to be dismissed if the applicant fails to appear. Another controversial provision states that pending RTI applications or appeals will automatically lapse upon the death of the applicant, a move activists fear could have serious implications for whistleblowers and transparency campaigners.

The revised rules further empower authorities to reject repeat applications and modify penalty provisions applicable to officials who fail to provide information, a change that critics say weakens accountability within the system.

Hazare contended that instead of imposing restrictions on citizens, the Government should focus on strengthening Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure of information by public authorities. He argued that greater transparency can be achieved by making government information readily accessible rather than creating additional barriers for applicants.

Addressing reporters, Hazare said a final decision would be taken after discussions scheduled in the coming days. However, he made it clear that if the Government fails to address the concerns raised by RTI activists, he will proceed with his agitation.

“Had there been no intention to weaken the law, such unreasonable rules would never have been introduced. I have fought for the Right to Information movement for decades, and if our concerns are not resolved through dialogue, the agitation will begin,” he said.

Recalling his long association with the transparency movement, Hazare noted that he had conducted statewide awareness campaigns for RTI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2006. He also referred to his previous hunger strikes at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, Ralegan Siddhi and Alandi, which played a key role in strengthening the RTI framework at both the state and national levels.

The development has reignited a debate over transparency and citizens’ access to government information, with RTI activists across Maharashtra rallying behind Hazare’s demand for the withdrawal of the new rules. The State Government is yet to formally respond to the threat of agitation, but the issue is expected to generate significant political and public attention in the coming days.

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