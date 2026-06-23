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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on narcotics under its ongoing “Operation Thunder” campaign, Nagpur Police’s Bhandewadi Police Station team arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized MD drugs along with other valuables collectively worth Rs 5.19 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team laid a trap near Saras Bar and Restaurant on the Biddgaon-Tarodi Road in the Bhandewadi area. During the operation, officers intercepted a Maruti Suzuki WagonR and conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupant.

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The accused, identified as Sandeep Gulabrao Harode, a resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar in Bhandewadi, was allegedly found in possession of 4 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder.

Police seized the contraband along with a mobile phone, cash and the WagonR car used by the accused. The total value of the seized property has been estimated at Rs 5.19 lakh.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that Harode had allegedly stored the narcotic substance for sale and intended to distribute it for financial gain.

A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and he has been taken into custody.

Police have launched further investigations to trace the source of the MD drugs and identify the supplier involved in the illegal narcotics network. Officials said efforts are underway to uncover possible links to a larger drug trafficking chain operating in and around Nagpur.

The action forms part of Nagpur Police’s intensified drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse under Operation Thunder.

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