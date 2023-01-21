Ankit Tiwari’s Live Concert to mark grand finale of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Jan 22

World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali from WWE will also grace the event

Nagpur: A colourful Live Concert by renowned playback singer Ankit Tiwari will mark the grand finale of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav being organised in Nagpur. The closing ceremony of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, conceptualised by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will be held at Yashwant Stadium in Dhantoli on Sunday, January 22, at 5.30 pm.

Gadkari will preside over the function. World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali from WWE, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Minister and MLCChandrasekhar Bawankule will also be present, said the Organizer of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Sandeep Joshi.

Ankit Tiwari, who won both the Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and Best Music Director, will enthral Nagpurians with his hit songs. Tickets have been made available by the Festival Committee to experience Ankit Tiwari’s live concert and the closing main event.

Invitation cards are available at Head Office of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav in Glocal Mall, Sitabuldi and Yashwant Stadium, the final event venue.

