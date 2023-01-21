Nagpur@2025 – Heritage Walk, Cultural Event on Jan 22

Nagpur: The ‘Nagpur@2025’ is an initiative aiming to change the face of Nagpur and bring in a sense of ownership and pride amongst the citizens, by combining the efforts of NGOs, Corporates, citizens and the local administration – Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the Police Department working in conjunction under a joint MOU.

The efforts will be directed at improving the city on Waste Management, Public Toilets & Conveniences, Public Spaces & Gardens, Lake Rejuvenation & Heritage Sites Conservation along with Traffic Management fronts. Nagpur@2025 has now come up with a multi-pronged strategy of making citizens aware of our Heritage, cleaning and preservation of heritage sites, imparting information of the history of these sites and culminating in a musical recital by providing a showcase to our own artists.

This activity brings to the citizens of Nagpur the first of such events comprising of a guided walk led by young history & heritage enthusiast Atharva Shivankar, a chance to witness the winds of change and protect, also to volunteer and clean up the heritage site following which a local artist Shubham Chopkar will present a flute recital.

Musical performance by ‘Baithak’, a team of young artists led by Riddhi Vikamsi would be an added attraction. Date : 20/01/2023 admin@nagpur2025.org 8380002025 www.nagpur2025.org. The event will commence from DD Nagar Vidyalaya (Bakabai Wada) and proceed to Pataleshwar Dwar, Hanuman Khidki, Senior Bhonsla Palace and end at Rukmini Mandir. It is enabled by the cooperation of Jaysinghraje of the Bhonsale family.

The meeting point is DD Vidyalaya, Mahal on Sunday, 22nd January at 7:30 am and shall end at 9 am. The event is open & free for all. The citizens are urged to attend, be a witness and part of the initiative to change our city, said a press release by Nimish Sutaria, Convener, Nagpur@2025.

