Nagpur atmosphere turns sporting with Gadkari’s Khasdar Krida Mahotsav

Nagpur: At present, a sporting atmosphere has been created in the city of Nagpur. The real architect of this is the popular MP from Nagpur and the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Some kind of competition is also going on in the streets of the city. Thousands of people from small children to old age are involved in the competition. The 5th edition of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is going on in the Second Capital of Maharashtra with the concept of Gadkari.

It will not be surprising if other MPs take inspiration from Gadkari and start a similar festival in their constituencies, since hundreds of games are being held in Nagpur and the players will get crores of rupees as prizes along with an attractive trophy. With this prospect, the players have become enthusiastic.

Nitin Gadkari, who is constantly busy with his work and various activities, but no matter where he comes from any part of the world, he enjoys being with his grandchild, so his fatigue escapes away. To take an example of Friday, January 20, he was busy with various events in Gujarat. After coming to Nagpur, a message came to the organizers of the basketball competition that he would come to see the basketball competition. At 6.30 pm, senior players of the club got ready to welcome Gadkari to the ground of Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh at Bajaj Nagar. In the meantime, the organizers felt that Gadkari would not be able to watch the colourful match of Nagpur vs Mumbai boys as a delegation had come to meet him. So it was informed that the Union Minister would be late to the field.

Finally the match started, Gadkari was expected to come in the middle of the match but he could not come. Nagpur defeated Mumbai in very tough competition and entered the semi-final. After the match, Gadkari came to the basketball court with his two grandsons, his arrival created excitement among the players.

At that time, the Pune vs Aurangabad boys match was going to start on the ground. As per custom the guests were introduced to the players, then the organizers requested Gadkari to put the ball in the basket. At that time his grandson came forward and said he will put the ball in the basket first. As soon as the ball was given in his hand, he threw the ball. Seeing his grandson’s excitement, only one sentence came out of the grandfather’s mouth, “Oh, well done.” Gadkari’s face became happy. After that Gadkari tried to throw the ball into the basket, but he was more happy with his two grandsons.

