Anger in city BJP workers over ill-treatment to Fadnavis but silent protests

The ill treatment meted out to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while installing the new government in State by party high command. though reluctant to accept the directives of the party central leadership conveyed by BJP national president J P Nadda on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah, Fadnavis bowed to the requests and directives and was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister as Eknath Shinde took over the reins of State as Chief Minister.

Fadanvis’ trusted lieutenant Sandeep Joshi, a former Mayor and aspirant for MLA’s ticket in future, has put up posters congratulating Fadnavis for showing magnaminty in accepting the post of Deputy Chief Minister and at the same time following the party leadership’s request or advice to join the government. But surprisingly the photo of Home Minister Amit Shah is missing from the posters.