Nagpur GRP nabs wanted man absconding for 23-years from Indore

Nagpur: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Government Railway Police (GRP), Nagpur nabbed a wanted accused absconding for over two-decades from Indore in Madhya Pradesh (MP). The accused man has been identified as Krishna Sadashiv Ramteke, a resident of Ward No 1, Kohli, Kalmeshwar.

Ramteke was accused of obstructing railway servants in duties. He was booked under Sections 146, 147 of Indian Railway Act read with Sub-sections of 323, 294, 506 of the IPC. Cops, later, launched the manhunt of nabbing the accused and raided his house in Kamleshwar. However, Ramteke used to evade arrest by constantly changing his location. He succeeded for over two decades, before LCB team received a tipoff that Ramteke was living in Indore.