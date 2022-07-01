Nagpur: Four including HC lawyer arrested for firing shots in air

Advertisement
Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police have arrested four persons, including a High Court Lawyer, for allegedly firing four to five rounds in air under influence of liquor near Gorewada here, on Thursday night.
The accused identified as Adv Rajesh Kadu, Alok Shukla, a resident of Akola, Deepak and Kartik have been arrested by Gittikhadan Police.
According to police sources, the gun belongs to Shukla. All the accused got drunk before committing the act which prevailed sensation in Friends Colony and Gorewada area.
Several calls to contact Gittikhadan Police Inspector Dhere were left unattended by the cop.
