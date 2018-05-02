Anees meets Bala Saheb Thorat to discuss electric bill issue.

Ex Cabinet Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed today met Bala Saheb Thorat PCC Chief and Cabinet Revenue Minister to apprise him about problems faced by the citizens regarding inflated power bills Anees said, the economic impact of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in India has been largely disruptive.

In such a situation, ‘inflated’ power bill has come as a rude shock to the people of Maharashtra .

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has increased the power tariff from April 1 which should be asked to roll back looking at the consequences of pandemic in India.

Government of Maharashtra should come out with a policy to waive electricity bills for consumption up to certain units on the lines of relief provided to people by kerela, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh Governments, demanded Ahmed.

Delhi Government has come up with a model where consumption upto 200 units is free to provide comfort to poor and middle class who are caught in a vicious cycle due to COVID-19.

Kerala Government is giving 50%aid in electricity bills.

Madhya Pradesh state government has made a policy to deposit the amount of Rs 600 crore in the form of subsidy in the account of the electricity company itself in lieu of domestic consumers.

Anees also said, powerloom workers managing small powerlooms from their homes across the state had to suffer the most in lockdown as they were out of work must be given relief in the form of waiving of their three months electricity bill.

Thorat assured Ahmed to look into the matter and hope to get the matter resolved