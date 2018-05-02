IPL In UAE From September 19

The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved COVID-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year. The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting on Sunday. “All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines,” an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June.

The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown. In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women’s IPL, a development that was first reported by newsmedia after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe.