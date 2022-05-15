Andrew Symonds dies in car accident in Queensland

Advertisement

Former Australian Test cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car accident in Queensland, Australian media reported on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets said Symonds, who was 46 and played 26 times for Australia, was involved in a single vehicle incident in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11 p.m. the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds’s death comes two months after the passing of his former team mate Shane Warne, who died of a heart attack on March 4.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best,” said Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson.

“Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

“On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends.”

Symonds was a member of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007.

The former Australia all-rounder played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20 internationals before being sent back from the 2009 ICC World T20 for an alcohol-related incident, after which Cricket Australia did not renew his contract.

He was involved in a bitter racial row with Harbhajan Singh during the Sydney Test in January 2008 which almost threatened to end the team’s tour of Australia.

Cricket Australia had to deal with his impulsive ways when he went fishing in Darwin when he should have been attending a team meeting in the lead-up to an ODI series against Bangladesh. He was sent home from the series and not picked for the tour of India in late 2008.

He was rushed back to Australia’s squad after the 0-2 series loss to India for the series against New Zealand in November, but was involved in a pub scuffle while celebrating the team’s victory in the first Test.He appeared in three more matches before undergoing knee surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement