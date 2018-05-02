Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Nov 22nd, 2019
And finally, Sena-Cong-NCP meeting begins

Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrive at Nehru Centre in Mumbai for the much-awaited Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP meeting.

Ahead of this, a meeting was held between Congress-Nationalist Congress Party leaders and other alliance partners, in Mumbai.Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, Raju Shetty of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan are leaders attending the meeting. RPI faction led by Jogendra Kawade is being represented by its founder.

Ahead of the meeting, Congress leader Manikrao Thakre on Friday cleared that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. “It is almost final that the next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena,” Thakre said while speaking to reporters.

Being asked about the speculation of Nationalist Congress Party to share Chief Minister Post for 2.5 years with Shiv Sena, he said: “The NCP has never demanded the position of Chief Minister.”

The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister’s post for the full term, they said.Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also stated that a meeting of Congress, NCP leaders and allies parties is underway to work out final modalities and their role in the “Maha Vikas Aghadi” (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena) government in the state.

