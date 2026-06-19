Anant Ambani Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur Headquarters

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Nagpur: Reliance Industries Director Anant Ambani paid a visit to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mahal, Nagpur, on Friday, where he met RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in a courtesy call.

The meeting has sparked interest across political, social, and industrial circles. According to sources, discussions during the visit revolved around various social initiatives, national developments, and issues concerning public welfare. However, no official details regarding the conversation have been disclosed.

The RSS headquarters in Nagpur regularly receives visits from prominent personalities from diverse fields, and Anant Ambani’s visit is being viewed in the same context. The meeting between one of India’s leading young industrialists and the RSS chief is being considered significant by observers.

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As Nagpur serves as the headquarters of the RSS, such high-profile visits often attract national attention. Following the meeting, discussions have intensified in political and social circles, with Anant Ambani’s Nagpur visit once again drawing focus to the RSS headquarters.

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