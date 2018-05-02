Mahie Gill, director Soham Shah attacked by goons during the shoot

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia has shared a video on his Twitter account that features Mahie Gill, director Soham Shah known for helming multistarrers like Kaal and Luck and other crew members of a web series. In the video, the team is seen narrating the chilling incident that took place at Ghodbunder Road around 4-4:30 pm. Apparently, the makers were shooting in a factory for which they had paid rent. To their shock, few goons arrived at the scene and started abusing and attacking the crew and manhandling the female staff as well as actress present on the set – Dev D and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster fame Mahie Gill.

The unit further claims that Police had arrived at the scene but chose to side with the goons as they closed the main door and asked goons to carry on with their business. Tigmanshu Dhulia shared the video with the caption, “I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches.

In an interview with Desimartini, Mahie Gill further elaborated about the situation. She said, “It was seven in the morning, we were shooting in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, Maharashtra and all of a sudden this gang of four men come barging on to the set with weapons in their hands and they start beating everyone up. The set-workers and the DOP were beaten up badly and were bleeding profusely, our director Mr Soham Shah was beaten up so bad that he almost fainted, when our director of photography went to save him, he was hit on his head and he had to get stitches. People came to hit me with those long rods in their hands but then there was someone who said, ‘Arrey Isko Nahi Maarna Hai’ (She is not to be beaten up). I don’t know who said that but then my people took me to my car. It was almost like watching some slaughter movie”.

She further added that cops didn’t do anything to stop the goons and instead encouraged them. “The cops were there and instead of stopping the goons they were encouraging them to beat everyone up even more! When I took my DOP to the hospital, my staff was attacked, and that’s when my hairdresser approached the cops who said, ‘Maaro Maaro Koi Baat Nahi’, (just keep beating them, don’t worry!) When they started breaking the set property, the producers had to pay money to the cops so that they would stop them from doing it. This is the country we are living in.”

As for the reason, they haven’t filed the police complaint yet? Mahie revealed, “We initially thought of filing a police complaint but, the cops were with the goons. And even if we file, what will happen, there will be a court case! What’s the use? She further said that we are all planning to take the matter to the Chief Minister. We are not safe! Anyone could have died!”