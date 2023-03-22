Amruta threat case: ‘Bookie’ Jaisinghani’s aide held

The Mumbai police said they have arrested Nirmal Jaisinghani, a close aide of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, in connection with the blackmail and extortion case filed by Amrita Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“Nirmal helped Anil Jaisinghani hide and provide him with logistic support and to book hotel rooms in his name,” an officer of the Mumbai police said.

“Further investigation, in this case, is underway,” he added.

The Mumbai police on Friday said they added an extortion section against Anishka, who was arrested for allegedly threatening and blackmailing Amruta Fadnavavis.

“Extortion Section 385 of the Indian Penal Code has been added against the accused, who threatened to make two videos viral and demanded a bribe from Amruta Fadnavis,” said an officer of the Mumbai police earlier in the month.

According to police, Anishka was arrested from Ulhasnagar on March 16.

“The accused woman had sent two videos to Amruta Fadnavis, threatening to make them viral unless she paid a bribe of Rs 10 crore. The videos were not made by the accused woman,” the officer had said.

