Amruta Fadnavis assured bookie of help just 48 hours after FIR: Chargesheet reveals new twist

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, had promised a bookie she would speak to her husband to help him out if the cases registered against him were false, according to media reports citing a police chargesheet.

According to media reports, the document, submitted before the Sessions Court on May 18, claims Fadnavis blocked the bookie’s daughter after she threatened to release recordings of the two women. The bookie was arrested on bribery and blackmail charges, alongside his daughter and cousin, after Fadnavis filed a complaint against them.

Amruta Fadnavis had promised bookie Anil Jaisinghani that she would speak to her husband to help him out if the cases registered against him were false, as he had claimed, police have said in their chargesheet and added that this conversation took place two days after a case was registered against his daughter Aniksha.

Based on a complaint filed by Amruta Fadnavis on February 20, the Malabar Hill police registered a case and arrested Anil, Aniksha and his cousin Nirmal on charges of bribery and blackmail.

The 733-page chargesheet, which contains WhatsApp chats Amruta Fadnavis had exchanged with the father-daughter, was submitted before the Sessions Court on May 18.

In a conversation on February 22, the chargesheet said, Amruta Fadnavis told Anil, “If you are wrongly framed, I can talk to Devenji (Fadnavis) and tell him to do justice, but I can’t succumb to the demands which Aniksha had made about earning illegal money. I know I have not done anything wrong and you and Aniksha, with an intention to blackmail me, have operated from day one.”

“At the most these videos can defame me for some time but once truth is out, it will not have any effect. If u are really doing it to get justice, then tell me what u really want me to do,” she sought to know from Anil, the document said, adding thereafter Anil sent several audio messages to her.

As per the chargesheet, several messages were exchanged between the two the next day too wherein the complainant said even if she agreed to help him it would not be for the videos that Aniksha had blackmailed her with.

Bookie claims loss of Rs 1,000 crore in chats with Amruta Fadnavis

Anil Jaisinghani who was arrested in connection with the alleged blackmail and extortion of Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has claimed to have suffered a loss of Rs 1,000 crore in the past years.

Alleged bookie Jaisinghani made the claim in a chat with Amruta Fadnavis, saying the loss was because he was on the run for eight years in 17 cases registered against him.

Incidentally, in the FIR filed by Amruta Fadnavis on February 20, she stated that Jaisinghani’s daughter had offered Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in police cases using her political connection.

Amruta had claimed in her FIR that after she refused their offer, the father-daughter duo started sending her videos and voice chats. They went on to blackmail her and demand Rs 10 crore for not making the videos public though police claimed that the video was fabricated.

