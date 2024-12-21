Amravati’s braveheart Kareena Thapa to get PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Kareena, who works as a domestic help, saved the lives of 70 families during a devastating fire at an apartment

Nagpur: Seventeen-year-old Kareena Thapa from Amravati has become a symbol of courage and quick thinking, saving the lives of 70 families during a devastating fire at Jai Amba Apartment. Her extraordinary bravery has earned her the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, an honor bestowed by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the award to Kareena at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on December 26, coinciding with Veer Bal Diwas, a day observed to honour the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

A heroic act that saved lives

On the evening of May 15, 2024, smoke began billowing from a second-floor flat in the B wing of Jai Amba Apartment, located near Podar International School on Kathora Road. Amid the chaos, Kareena, who works as a domestic help, sprang into action.

Breaking into the locked neighbouring flat, she braved the dense smoke and flames to tackle the fire near a gas cylinder. Using buckets of water, she managed to control the blaze around the cylinder and eventually dragged it out, preventing a potential explosion. Her timely intervention averted a catastrophic tragedy, earning her widespread admiration.

Recognition for courage

The local Women and Child Development Department recognized Kareena’s valour and forwarded her nomination for the national award through the District Collector. After a thorough review by the Union Ministry, she was selected for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, which celebrates exemplary courage, innovation, and social service among India’s youth.

The annual award ceremony honours outstanding contributions by children across various fields, including sports, science and technology, art and culture, social service, and environmental conservation. Recipients are awarded a medal, a memento, and a certificate for their achievements.

Kareena’s act of bravery has not only saved lives but also highlighted the extraordinary capabilities of ordinary individuals in extraordinary circumstances. As she prepares to receive the nation’s highest honour for children, her story continues to inspire countless others to act selflessly and courageously in times of crisis.