Dubious record: 7 days, 39 ministers, zero portfolios; Fadnavis Govt under fire!

Nagpur: Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has found himself in a unique predicament. Despite the first session of the State Legislature in Nagpur nearing its conclusion on Saturday, the 39 ministers inducted into his Cabinet remain in the dark about their departmental responsibilities. Even a week after taking the oath, these ministers continue to await portfolio allocation.

Ministers without assigned departments attended the Assembly, but critical issues like the agricultural crisis and unemployment went unanswered. This delay has given the Opposition, particularly the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an opportunity to accuse the government of bringing administrative paralysis to the state. BJP leaders, meanwhile, continue to assure that the situation will be resolved “within two days.”

But what’s causing this delay? Why is CM Fadnavis hesitant to finalize the allocation?

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced on November 23, with Fadnavis assuming the role of Chief Minister on December 5. Following a 10-day wait, the Cabinet was expanded on December 15. Yet, by December 21, the ministers still had no clarity on their responsibilities.

The root of the issue lies in the tussle between the MahaYuti allies– BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP– over key ministries. The finance, home, and urban development portfolios are at the centre of contention. While both BJP and Shiv Sena stake claim to the urban development ministry, Ajit Pawar of the NCP has also expressed interest in the same department.

Sources suggest that the final decision will come from the BJP high command in Delhi. According to insiders, the delay was due to the ongoing parliamentary session, but discussions are expected to resume soon. A Cabinet Minister, speaking anonymously, remarked, “We are completely in the dark. We have no idea which departments will be allocated to us or when the announcement will happen. The government is functioning without our involvement.”

The battle for Pune’s Guardian Minister post has further complicated the situation. BJP insiders revealed that the party is treading carefully to maintain balance within the alliance. The high command is keen to avoid any friction among the partners after portfolios are allocated.

It is likely that CM Fadnavis will retain the home ministry, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde may oversee the urban development and public works ministries. Ajit Pawar is expected to reclaim the finance ministry, with the agriculture ministry also going to the NCP.

However, Ajit Pawar has demanded the Guardian Minister post for Pune, putting BJP in a tight spot. Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is also vying for the position, as Pune holds strategic importance for controlling politics in western Maharashtra.

In a bid to resolve the impasse, BJP has reportedly offered Pawar a choice between the finance ministry and the Pune Guardian Minister post.