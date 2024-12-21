KSM hits a high note: Sanam Band captivates Nagpur on Day 8

Advertisement













Nagpur: The ongoing Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2024 in Nagpur has been drawing large crowds with its line-up of cultural events and performances. The eighth day was one of the most eagerly awaited events, as citizens, particularly youngsters, looked forward to experiencing a live concert by the renowned band led by singer Sanam Puri. The band is known for its soulful renditions of classic Indian film songs.

The talented line-up includes Sanam Puri as the lead vocalist, Samar Puri on lead guitar, Venkat Subramaniyam on bass guitar, and Keshav Dhanraj on drums. The cultural festival conceptualised by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is being held at Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education in the city.

Dr Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police; Kanchan Gadkari, President of Sanskar Bharti; Sharda Naidu, Principal of Ishwar Deshmukh College; Smita Wagh, Jaiprakash Gupta, Ashok Mankar, Ashish Vandile, Chetan Kayarkar, and other dignitaries were present. Dr Singal addressed the gathering, stating that in today’s times, youth are increasingly falling into the trap of addiction. He added, “For a healthier India, the Police Department has launched an anti-drug awareness campaign Operation Thunder. I urge citizens to cooperate and reach out through the 112 Helpline whenever necessary.”

When the artists of Sanam Band took the stage singing ‘Kya Hua Tera Vada’, it struck a chord with both the young audience and the elders, drawing a roar of welcoming applause. The band performed a series of timeless melodies, including ‘Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam’, ‘Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha’, ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’, ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh’, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, ‘Surmayi Shaam Aati Hai’, ‘Pehla Nasha’, and ‘Tu Hai Wahi’.

These songs created a lively atmosphere at the venue. On this occasion, Sanam Puri also appealed to the audience to support individuals struggling with drug addiction, encouraging them to embrace any form of art and spread love and kindness wholeheartedly.

The day’s proceedings were conducted by Balasaheb Kulkarni and Dr Richa Sugandh.