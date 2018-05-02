Amravati man molests married woman, threatens to kill her family in Nandanvan

Nagpur: A 34-year-old woman from Nandanvan have leveled up an allegation against an Amravati based man for defaming and threatening her. The accused identified as Mahendra Wakode (45) also reportedly doled out threat to her that he would eliminate her husband and son. The incident occurred between February 2018 and June this year.

In her complaint, a 34-year-old survivor told police that, she met Mahendra back in 2018 on Facebook. The duo developed a friendship and started talking on calls.

In the meantime, Mahendra developed feelings for the survivor owing to which he proposed to her. However, the survivor was married so she refused to his proposal and stopped entertaining him.

Furious over this,, Mahendra then uploaded survivor’s pictures on his facebook account and defamed her. He also reportedly threatened to kill her husband and son.