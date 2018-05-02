Woman thrashed by mob in Jaripatka, 6 booked

Nagpur: Jaripatka police on Tuesday rounded up six people including two women for allegedly thrashing and threatening a 30-year-old woman following a dispute over construction.

Based on the complaint filed by Bharati Prabhudas Lalwani (30), a resident of K K Nagar cops have booked accused identified as Mamta and Anil Ramchandra Sangtani, Rajesh Sachdev, Sushila, Anu and Ashok Bhoyar in this connection.

In her complaint Bharti told police that, on Tuesday evening all the accused barged inside her under construction house in K K Nagar. Where all the men hurled abuses at her, Sushila and Mamta reportedly thrashed her with wooden sticks and reportedly threatened her with dire consequences. Following the incident Bharti rushed to Jaripatka police and lodged a complaint.

Jaripatka police have booked all the accused under relevant Sections of IPC and started the investigation into the matter.