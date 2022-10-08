Ample opportunities for industrial development in Vidarbha – Harshdeep Kamble

Nagpur: There are ample opportunities for mineral resources, mining,agro -based & other manufacturing & service industries in Vidarbha,but it is necessary to explore & accelerate the industrial development of Vidarbha by turning them into reality remarked Shri Harshdeep Kamble newly appointed Principal Secretary, Industries, Govt of Maharshtra.

On his first arrival in Nagpur after assuming office. Delegation of COSIA Vidarbha under the leadership of CA Julfesh Shah met him & discussed many issues & problems faces by Industries in Vidarbha region.

Several suggestions were given by COSIA Vidarbha on various industrial issues & to promote MSMEs in the region about which he assured to address on priority & take it to logical conclusion. Principal Secretary Shri Harshdeep Kamble, being originally of Vidarbha, has an unwavering spirit to do something special for the industrial development of Vidarbha during his tenure. He expressed his strong desire to organize various types of events for industrial growth and awareness about various policies & Schemes of Govt. especially for Vidarbha. Chairman COSIA,Vidarbha CA Julfesh Shah urged him to organize the signature event of State Govt to promote investments ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ in Nagpur and assured that all the industrial organizations of Vidarbha will strive hard to make this mega event successful.COSIA team also assured that they will work tirelessly & extend their unstinted support and cooperation to make it happen as a very fruitful & successful event of Maharashtra.Issues relating to power tariff,backlog in disbursement of incentives,Export promotion schemes,ESIC issues,issues relating to Package Scheme -2019 etc were also deliberated.

Chairman,COSIA Vidarbha CA Julfesh Shah led the delegation in which Vice-Chairman duo Sudarshan Shende and Vaibhav Agarwal and Treasurer Nitin Alshi were present.. On this occasion, Joint Director Industries of Nagpur Shri Gajendra Bharti, General Manager DIC ,Nagpur Shri Shivkumar Muddamwar,Smt Supriya Bawankule,GM,DIC Wardha were also present.

