Maharashtra directorate wins the best NCC Directorate Trophy at all India Vayusainik camp

Nagpur: The All India Vayusainik Camp for the year 2022 was conducted at Jodhpur from 24 Sep 22 to 05 Oct 22. Teams from all the seventeen Directorates of the National Cadet Corps from across India participated in the competition. The Maharashtra Directorate team comprised of 38 Cadets and 02 Associate NCC Officers. The cadets participated in various competitions during the 12 day camp. The competitions that were conducted were Flying, Aeromodelling, Firing, Drill, Line area, Best Cadet and Health and Hygiene.

The team won various medals across all disciplines. The team was adjudged best in Firing, best in Flying and Ground subjects and was awarded the prestigious Best Contingent award. The various medals and trophies won by the team include, Best cadet in senior division boys (Gold, Silver and Bronze), Silver medal in Best cadet competition for senior wing girls, silver medal in Aeromodelling (static) and bronze medal in health and hygiene.

The team comprised of Cadets from the three NCC Air Wing Units of Nagpur, Mumbai and Pune. The team was selected during the inter-group competition held at Nagpur. The team underwent rigorous training in three camps that were conducted by No 2(Mah) Air Sqn NCC in Nagpur under the Command and control of Wg Cdr Manoj V Mudliar, Commanding Officer No 2(Mah) Air Sqn. The cadets were trained in all the disciplines like Flying, Aeromodelling, Firing, Drill, Line area, Best Cadet and Health and Hygiene.

The Champion team was felicitated in a function organized at MLA hostel by the Group Commander, Gp Capt B Chauhan. The All India Vayusainik Camp was conducted after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Maharashtra retained the Championship that they had won in 2019 when the camp was last conducted.

