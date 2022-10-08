Cable tangles in truck brings down traffic signal at Liberty Square

Nagpur: Cable tangled in a truck brought down a traffic signal at Liberty Square in Sadar area here, on Saturday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The traffic was brought to standstill for a brief time as the traffic signal fell between the roads. Some locals made attempts to clear the road and informed Sadar cops.

The fallen signals were subsequently cleared from the road. As there was less traffic on the road owing to morning time, no one was injured in the incident. However, if the same incident would have occured in the evening, the consequences would have been dire.

