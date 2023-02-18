BJP leader’s husband ends life by jumping in front of train in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a sensational incident, Avinash Manatkar, husband of BJP leader Nayanatai Manatkar, committed suicide by jumping in front of the train. This shocking incident happened in the Ajni area of Nagpur on Thursday. A suicide note has been found near the body Manatkar. In this suicide note, Avinash Manatkar has blamed former BJP MLA from Buldhana Chainsukh Sancheti for his suicide, according to media reports.

According to the reports, the suicide note alleged that Chairman Sancheti and Vice-Chairman Lakhani defrauded the Malkapur Urban Bank, where Sancheti is the Chairman. In this suicide note, serious allegations have also been made against police officer Kishore Shelke. Reports said that in this suicide note, it has been alleged that Shelke extorted Rs 38 lakh from him and did not even help.

There was a scam in Malkapur Urban Bank. Avinash Manatkar and his wife Nayanatai were held responsible for this. Because of this Manatkar’s condition was not good. He said that he has nothing to do with this scam.

The Manatkar couple had come to the court on Thursday. He had left Nagpur at 3 pm saying that he would go to Shegaon after the court work was over. However, there was no news of him even after late night. He didn’t even have a mobile phone. The Manatkar family was very upset by this. Relatives of Manatkar started searching for him. It was then learned that he had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.

Sources said Manatkar committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at platform number one of Ajni railway station on Thursday afternoon. It was difficult to identify him as he was not carrying mobile phones or documents. Reports said eventually the Railway Police identified him and informed Manatkar’s family. Nayanatai Manatkar is the Vice President of BJP’s State Mahila Morcha.

