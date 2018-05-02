Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl

Nagpur: Tension gripped Ambazari locality after Forest Department on Friday released a picture of leopard with a kill in its jaws. The presence of leopard in Ambazari area confirmed that the ferocious feline has reportedly moved into populated area in the city. The report and scary image sparked anxiety among neighboring Shankar Nagar residents. Though nothing concrete about the presence of leopard came out at Shankar Nagar so far, however, the possibility of it moving from Ambazari to nearby Shankar Nagar area could not be ruled out.

“We are under lot of stress, since the officials confirmed the presence of the big cat in the neighboring areas. However, they have asked us not to step out during the night time. The leopard was seen at around 6 am. This has added woes to already distressed situation,” said a local source.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Prabhu Nath Shukla, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nagpur, informed that advisory has been issued to the locals and efforts to catch the leopard are in process.

“A note of caution and advisory has been issued to people residing near the boundary wall of Ambazari. We have also asked them to avoid public walk during the evening. The park has already been closed to provide secure passage for locals and tourists. We have deployed four teams inside the park and monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras,” informed, Shukla.

“The leopard was first spotted on Thursday by our own forest officials. The image was not captured on Thursday but patrolling team found scat and pug marks. On Friday morning, the leopard’s image was captured near a nullah on the area towards Wadi area,” added Shulka.

