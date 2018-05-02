Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Dec 7th, 2019

City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim

Nagpur: Following outrage over media houses and organisations revealing the identity of the Hyderabad rape and murder victim, Nagpur Police have come out with an advisory. Citing the Supreme Court guidelines, police have urged media as well as organisations not to disclose name and other details of rape victim publicly.

City police noted that after the Hyderabad incident, media houses have been publishing name and photograph of the rape victim. Some organisations protesting the incident also carried name and image of the rape victim. As per Supreme Court guidelines, no media house or person is permitted to print or publish the name of the rape victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and make her identity known to the public at large.

Police have warned the media and organisations to be careful in not revealing the identity of rape victims or survivors of other sexual offences publicly as prescribed by law or else stringent action would be initiated against the offenders, said a press release issued by city police.

Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code clearly says rape victims or survivors of other sexual offences prescribed by law cannot be identified without explicit permission. A violation could carry a fine and imprisonment of up to two years. Not only must the name of the victim be concealed, any detail that could make the identity of the rape victim public is illegal.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Maharashtra News
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
Hindi News
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
जनता की सेवा में शीघ्र पेट्रोल पंप के प्रसाधनगृह
जनता की सेवा में शीघ्र पेट्रोल पंप के प्रसाधनगृह
Trending News
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Winter chill takes over in Nagpur, temp down at 10.6 degrees
Winter chill takes over in Nagpur, temp down at 10.6 degrees
Featured News
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune
Trending In Nagpur
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
Tiger found dead
Tiger found dead
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee
Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee
Couple killed, son, daughter hurt in ghastly road mishap in Gittikhadan
Couple killed, son, daughter hurt in ghastly road mishap in Gittikhadan
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
नामप्रविप्रा’मध्ये आरोग्य तपासणी शिबीरचे आयोजन
नामप्रविप्रा’मध्ये आरोग्य तपासणी शिबीरचे आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145