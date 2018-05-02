Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Dec 7th, 2019

Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari

Hookah parlour

File Pic

Nagpur: Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch on Friday night raided two hookah parlours in Sadar and Ambazari areas and arrested five persons including operators of the parlour. The raiding cops found that tobacco-laced hookah was being served to clients in the name of herbal hookah. The raided hookah parlours are Sadar-based Bahot Hard Hookah Parlour, run by Roshan Sheikh, and Ambazari-based Haveli (new name Wafel House) and Restro, operated by Prem Dilip Jode.

During the combing operation in the wee hours of Friday, squad of Crime Branch received information that tobacco-laced hookah was being served at the two hookah parlours in the name of herbal hookah. Moreover, the two hookah parlours were being operated beyond the permissible time.

Cops registered a case under Sections 4A, 21A of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA, 2003) and arrested five persons including the accused operators Roshan Sheikh and Prem Jode. Cops seized several hookahs, scented tobacco and other material in the raids.

The raid was carried out by PI Kishore Parvate, PSIs Tripathi, Chaurasiya, Thorat, ASI Nagorao Ingle, constables Manojsingh Chauhan, Pravin Fandde, Balli Shukla, Pramod Thakur, Afsar Khan Pathan, NPCs Chandrashekhar Ghagre, Praful, Naresh Thakur, sepoys Pravin Rode, Kunal Meshram, Rohit Kale, Sagar Thakre, Rahul Ingole, drivers Yogesh Ippar, Harshal under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.

Happening Nagpur
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
In Pic- Winter Session-2019: Nagpur Police inspect Yashwant Stadium premises
Nagpur Crime News
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Maharashtra News
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
भारतरत्न डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांच्या महापरिनिर्वाण दिना निमित्त म.न.पा.तर्फे अभिवादन
Hindi News
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
जनता की सेवा में शीघ्र पेट्रोल पंप के प्रसाधनगृह
जनता की सेवा में शीघ्र पेट्रोल पंप के प्रसाधनगृह
Trending News
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Winter chill takes over in Nagpur, temp down at 10.6 degrees
Winter chill takes over in Nagpur, temp down at 10.6 degrees
Featured News
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune
Uddhav Thackeray welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Pune
Trending In Nagpur
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
कांद्यांची साठेबाजी करणाऱ्यांवर कडक कारवाई करा – रविंद्र ठाकरे
Tiger found dead
Tiger found dead
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
City police issue advisory to media, organisations not to reveal name of rape victim
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Ambazari, Shankar Nagar residents tense amid leopard prowl
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
पुणे और राजकोट के लिए 6 स्पेशल साप्ताहिक ट्रेने चलेगी
Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee
Aged woman tricked, robbed of gold ornaments in Old Kamptee
Couple killed, son, daughter hurt in ghastly road mishap in Gittikhadan
Couple killed, son, daughter hurt in ghastly road mishap in Gittikhadan
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
MIHAN – A Dream that died a long time ago but the ghost lives on…
नामप्रविप्रा’मध्ये आरोग्य तपासणी शिबीरचे आयोजन
नामप्रविप्रा’मध्ये आरोग्य तपासणी शिबीरचे आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145