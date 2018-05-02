Two hookah parlours raided in Sadar, Ambazari

Nagpur: Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch on Friday night raided two hookah parlours in Sadar and Ambazari areas and arrested five persons including operators of the parlour. The raiding cops found that tobacco-laced hookah was being served to clients in the name of herbal hookah. The raided hookah parlours are Sadar-based Bahot Hard Hookah Parlour, run by Roshan Sheikh, and Ambazari-based Haveli (new name Wafel House) and Restro, operated by Prem Dilip Jode.

During the combing operation in the wee hours of Friday, squad of Crime Branch received information that tobacco-laced hookah was being served at the two hookah parlours in the name of herbal hookah. Moreover, the two hookah parlours were being operated beyond the permissible time.

Cops registered a case under Sections 4A, 21A of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA, 2003) and arrested five persons including the accused operators Roshan Sheikh and Prem Jode. Cops seized several hookahs, scented tobacco and other material in the raids.

The raid was carried out by PI Kishore Parvate, PSIs Tripathi, Chaurasiya, Thorat, ASI Nagorao Ingle, constables Manojsingh Chauhan, Pravin Fandde, Balli Shukla, Pramod Thakur, Afsar Khan Pathan, NPCs Chandrashekhar Ghagre, Praful, Naresh Thakur, sepoys Pravin Rode, Kunal Meshram, Rohit Kale, Sagar Thakre, Rahul Ingole, drivers Yogesh Ippar, Harshal under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar.