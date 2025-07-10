Ambazari, Gorewada lakes on verge of overflow; fears of 2023-like flash floods resurface

Advertisement



Nagpur: Continuous rainfall over the past three days has pushed water levels in Nagpur’s two major lakes — Ambazari and Gorewada — dangerously close to their overflow limits, reigniting fears of a repeat of the catastrophic flash floods of September 2023 that submerged over two dozen localities.

Data from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Water Works Department shows that Ambazari Lake recorded a steep rise of 1.82 metres in just 24 hours, surging from 314.18 metres on Tuesday to 316.00 metres by Wednesday. This brings the lake just 20 cm short of breaching its newly raised overflow cut wall set at 316.20 metres. With a 15.4 sq km catchment area, Ambazari is filling rapidly amid the persistent downpour.

Gorewada Lake, another critical source of drinking water, saw an even sharper increase of 2.68 metres — from 312.06 metres on Tuesday to 314.74 metres by Wednesday. The lake’s overflow point at the Godbole Gates stands at 315.65 metres, leaving less than a metre of buffer before water begins spilling over.

“Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of both lakes has significantly raised their water levels,” a senior official from the Water Works Department said. The NMC is closely monitoring the situation, and authorities remain on high alert. If the rain continues, controlled water releases may become necessary — a move that could flood low-lying areas along the Nag and Pili rivers.

Already, the Nag River is flowing dangerously close to the brim at several locations. The rise in Ambazari Lake’s level has particularly alarmed residents in flood-prone zones such as Dharampeth, Ramdaspeth, Dhantoli, and Shankar Nagar — areas that were badly hit during last year’s flash floods when Ambazari overflowed.

That deluge, which struck on September 23, 2023, caused extensive damage estimated at over Rs 300 crore, affecting homes, commercial establishments, and public infrastructure. In response, the civic body launched a Rs 400 crore flood mitigation plan, which includes strengthening the Ambazari dam, reinforcing river retaining walls, and installing early warning systems.

With Ambazari now just centimetres away from spilling over again, anxiety is mounting among residents. Many are hoping for a break in the rain — and that history doesn’t repeat itself.