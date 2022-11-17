Ambazari development project is illegal, agreement not as per rules, claims Ambedkarwadi Sanghatana

Nagpur: “The development and tourism project proposed by the Maharashtra Government on 44 acres of land near Ambazari Garden through privatization is illegal. The documentary agreement made for this project has been done illegally. Action should be taken against the illegal contract holders, otherwise the Ambedkarwadi Sanghatana will raise a mass movement against the project,” warned former IAS officer and Dalit leader Kishore Gajbhiye on behalf of Ambazari Bachao Kruti Samiti on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Gajbhiye said that the land once transferred cannot be taken back. Moreover, there is no mention of the already proposed Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural Bhawan and Memorial in the post-transfer proposal. He has claimed that the condition in the ‘consensus’ agreement was not followed. Therefore, it has been demanded that the agreement made for this be cancelled immediately, Gajbhiye demanded.

He announced that a dharna will be held at five places in Nagpur from November 19 to 30, a dharna and hunger strike on December 2 and a march on December 20 during the Winter Session of State Legislature in the city to draw public attention to this issue. Accordingly, it was announced that there will be sit-in at Samvidhan Chowk on November 19, Indora Chowk on November 22, Medical Chowk on November 24, Shatabdi Chowk on November 27, Mate Chowk on November 30, and a sit-in and fast in front of the Collectorate on December 2.

Dr Dhanraj Dahat, Rahul Parulkar, Sudhir Wase, Balu Gharde, R S Ambulkar, Pratap Goswami, Janardhan Moon, Pankaj Meshram and others were present at the press conference.

Gajbhiye further said that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation in 1956 had felicitated Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with a certificate of honour. After his Mahaparinirvana, Dr. Ambedkar Cultural Bhawan was constructed. The area has gained historical significance due to events of national and international nature. Due to the inexcusable neglect of this by the civic body, this structure has turned dilapidated. Ambedkar followers have been demanding for 17 years to revive this historical building and build an auditorium, grand library, museum,yatri niwas, vehicle parking, auditorium at that place.

“For this purpose, some amount was also approved by the NMC. After that, the proposal for the development of this area was approved in the NMC general body meeting itself. Four meetings were held thereafter. In the last meeting, a decision was taken for development and tourism project through privatization in the ministry. After transferring the land to the Tourism Development Corporation by the NMC, in a new document, the Ambedkar Bhavan area was demolished and the state government allotted 44 acres of land to M/s Garuda Amusement Park Pvt. Ltd, Nagpur. Transferred to this company. Due to this move, dissatisfaction has arisen among the Ambedkar followers against this,” Gajbhiye asserted.

The Sanghatana has demanded that legal action should be taken against those who demolished the Bhawan illegally. The State Government should cancel the notification issued on August 24, 2022. The area of 20 acres should be secured separately and restored. The agreement to give Rs 700 crore land for on Rs 15-20 crore initially for 30 years and then 99 years is suspicious and should be cancelled. Apart from 20 acres, there is no objection to the tourism development plan on the remaining 24.84 acres, Gajbhiye stated.

