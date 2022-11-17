BetBarter betting site is very popular among Indian players, particularly because of the convenient features for mobile betting in the BetBarter app. You can download the mobile app for free and fast from the official website and install it on your modern gadget running Android or iOS.

BetBarter features:

Over 10 popular sports disciplines for betting with high odds;

A wide range of gambling entertainment in the online casino section;

Safe and secure payment systems to make deposits or withdraw winnings;

Round-the-clock communication with customer support specialists;

Ability to bet on sports in real time and play with live dealers at Live Casino;

Availability of all bonus programmes and regular promotions.

Installing the BetBarter App

To install the app on your Android, please follow the instructions:

Open the security settings section of your mobile device; Give permission to install third party software from unknown sources; Open the official BetBarter website in any mobile browser on your device; In the mobile app download section, select the Android version and download the BetBarter apk ; Launch the downloaded file and install the mobile app.

You will be able to install the BetBarter app for iOS using the same instructions, except you will need to make additional security settings for your device.

Updating the BetBarter Mobile App

The developers regularly release updates to the BetBarter betting app. Checking for the need to update the current version is done automatically every time you launch the app. If there is a new version, you will be notified and the software will be downloaded automatically.

If you have trouble updating the app, you may uninstall it completely and download the current version of BetBarter apk or iOS software from the official website.

Bonuses and Promotions in the BetBarter App

BetBarter offers new players from India, as well as regular active bettors, a wide range of lucrative bonus programmes and regular promotions that are available not only on the official website, but also in the mobile app for Android and iOS. The most popular promotions are:

Sports Deposit Bonus;

Century Bonus;

The Hundred Lottery;

2 Sports Cash Prizes;

Free Spins Burst;

Refer a Friend Bonus;

Sportsbook Welcome Offer;

King of Deposit;

Live Casino Cashback.

In order to receive mobile bonuses and take part in regular promotions, you must:

Download and install BetBarter app or iOS software; Launch the app and log in with your credentials; Go to the Promotions section; Select the bonus or promotion you are interested in from the list and read the conditions for participation; Follow the terms and conditions and you will receive the bonus into your account.

Remember that you will not be able to withdraw bonus funds, which are credited to a special account, as a winnings, these funds can be used only in mobile applications or on official website.

Methods of Depositing and Withdrawing Winnings

Indian users of BetBarter can use the following payment systems to deposit or withdraw winnings in the mobile app:

MuchBetter;

PhonePe;

PayTM;

Razorpay;

Googlepay;

AstroPay;

LiPi;

LetzPay;

IMPS;

Popular cryptocurrencies.

When making a deposit, the money is credited almost instantly, while the speed of transaction processing when withdrawing winnings depends on the payment method selected. Keep in mind that you will only get access to the withdrawal option after verifying your account.

Please note that BetBarter does not impose its own deposit or withdrawal fees, however such fees may be set by individual payment systems.

FAQ

How much does it cost to use the BetBarter app? You use the app absolutely free of charge. There is no charge for downloading, installing or using the software. However, betting on sports matches and gambling at online casinos can only be done with real money.

The BetBarter app won’t launch, what should I do? Ensure that your mobile device meets the minimum system requirements to install the app. You can also contact a technical support specialist to resolve this issue.

Can I use the BetBarter app only on smartphones or on tablets too? You can install and use the BetBarter apk or iOS software on any modern mobile gadget.

Can I regain access to my account in the mobile app if I forget my password? Yes, you can click on “Forgot your password” on the login screen of the mobile app and follow the simple instructions to regain access to your account.

Download the BetBarter app and enjoy all the benefits of mobile betting and casino gambling!

