Ecosystem Restoration Campaign by Army Postal Service Wing in Kamptee

Nagpur: Army Postal Service Wing, Brigade of the Guards Regimental Centre has taken an initiative for ecosystem restoration campaign. The campaign was conducted under the aegis of Army Postal Service Wing Kamptee and series of events were conducted from November 1 to 14, 2022.

During the campaign, plastic waste like pet bottles, poly bags, wrappers etc. scattered on the surroundings/road side area/married accommodations were cleaned and collected to make the environment “Plastic Free Zone”. Information boards on “Ban on use of plastic” and “Waste Management” were displayed in the area to spread awareness amongst troops and families.

Environmentalist and Conservationist from NGO CHIP Nagpur delivered guest lecture for troops and families and conducted live activities to explain ways and means for recycling of plastic to protect environment. Students of Indian Institute of Science, Nagpur, presented demonstration on making of “Eco Bricks” by using plastic waste and its utilisation. Cloth bags making competition was also conducted amongst families to encourage use of cloth bag to replace plastic bag.

