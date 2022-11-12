Ambassador car catches fire due to short circuit in Nagpur

Nagpur: Occupants of Ambassador Car had a miraculous escape after the vehicle they were traveling in caught fire due to a short circuit near Tukdoji Chowk here, on early Saturday morning, Fire Department said.

The car (MH-31-DY-4925) was completely gutted in the incident. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Advertisement

Acting on the input of the fire, the squad of Sakkardara Fire Department comprising Shivaji Shirke, Thorat, Vaigokar, Ukey and others rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement