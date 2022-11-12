Published On : Sat, Nov 12th, 2022

Video: Thane cops bust fake currency racket, Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 8 crore seized, 2 arrested

Mumbai: The Unit 5 of Thane Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 8 crore from Ghodbunder road. The incident occurred under Kasarvadavali Police Station

According to police sources, the action was based on a tip-off. The accused were trapped by the sleuths near Gaimukh area. Cops seized 400 bundles of Rs 2000 fake notes from their possession collectively worth Rs 8 crore.

Further investigation is on.

