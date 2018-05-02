Ajit Pawar: MPSC vacanct posts to be filled by July 31

A day after the sucide of an MPSC aspirant in Pune, deputy CM Ajit Pawar on the first day of two-day monsoon session announced that the posts for which MPSC exams are completed will be filled up by July 31, 2021. Maharashtra Chief Minister is also adamant for urgent recruitment in the MPSC examination, but we have to work as directed by the Supreme Court. Therefore, the government will soon complete the recruitment as per the directions of the court, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The issue of suicide committed by MPSC candidate Swapnil Lonakar was raised in the assembly. BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar demanded the government should pay assistance of Rs 50 lakh immediately to the deceased family.

A 24-year-old MPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pune’s Hadapsar area reportedly out of depression as the final interview of the Maharashtra civil services exam had not taken place due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Swapnil Lonkar, a civil engineering diploma holder, had cleared the 2019 Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary and main exams, and was waiting for the final interview to take place.

He had also cleared the 2020 preliminary exam as well. He left behind a suicide note which stated that a sense of negativity was creeping in as the interview was not being held and he was in danger of missing the age cut.