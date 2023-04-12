Amazing view: Not one or two but 39 baby snakes found in a house at Gondia!!

Gondia: An amazing view of natural wonder was witnessed in Gondia recently. During the excavation of the door frame of a house located in Shastri Ward area of the city, everyone was shocked to see not one or two but 39 baby snakes (snakelets) coming out one by one.

During the rescue operation which lasted for 4 hours between 5:00 pm and 9:00 pm, the family members were shocked to see snakes coming out in large numbers from the door frame of the house.

Talking to Nagpur Today, the owner of the house Rajesh Sitaram Sharma said that the house is almost 20-year old. The wooden frame of the main door was rotten due to termite infestation. On Friday, April 7, while cleaning the house, the maid servant saw a small baby snake, which was safely taken out of the house. In the meantime, three to four snake heads were seen in the crack of the door frame, raising the possibility of increasing the number of snakes.

Advertisement

Sarpamitra Bunty Sharma was called on the spot. He along with his colleague Akash Sharma searched the door frame and the tiles of the courtyard. And during the 4-hour rescue operation, 39 snake babies were safely caught and put in a plastic box and then released into the forest.

Talking to Nagpur Today, Sarpamitra Bunty Sharma said all the 39 snake babies caught are of the Aalu Keelback snake (Tasya) species. These snakes are not poisonous. Usually, when the babies hatch, the mother snake leaves the place.

There was an old drain in the courtyard of this house in Shastri Ward, which was not in use. As it had penetrated into the ground, termites had grown inside the door frame. The baby snakes could easily find insects and worms to eat, and they used them for food. Accordingly, the door frame was made a snake den. When snakes were seen in the crack of the door frame, they were taken out safely with tongs, many snakes started coming out from inside.

The rescue operation went on for 4 hours. The 39 snake babies caught are slightly bigger than the palm of the hand, whose length will be 5 to 7 inches and these baby snakes must have been born 1 week ago. They were put in a safe box and have been left to wander in the open near a drain in a natural habitat forest.

-Ravi Arya

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement