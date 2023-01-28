AM Cinema charging for parking at Jaiprakash Nagar Metro Station in Nagpur

AM Cinema Blocks Parking for Metro Passengers and Charging Rs 20 and 50 resp. For Parking at Jaiprakash Nagar Metro Station in Nagpur

Nagpur: It may seem ironic but despite a hoarding atop, which reads, “Free Parking For Metro Passengers”, AM Cinema at Metro’s Jaiprakash Nagar Station is charging Rs 20 for two wheeler and Rs 50 for four wheeler parking, T

that too vehicle is kept on the road.

AM Cinema staff have erected barricades with ropes, to reduce Nagpur Metro’s parking to a certain limit and have been collecting parking charges from people.

Advertisement

Notably, Nagpur Metro is gaining momentum with each passing day and shattering records of its ridership. To enable easy mode of transportation, Nagpur Metro ensures free parking facility at its stations. However, some commuters raised complaints about the newly inaugurated AM Cinema that it’s been charging for parking.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement