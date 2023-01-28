Pay your e-challans or your vehicles will be seized by Nagpur Traffic Police

Nagpur: Repeat traffic offenders, who have multiple pending challans, will see their vehicles being impounded by the Nagpur traffic police. The traffic cops have already started detaining vehicles of motorists who have more than 50 pending challans.

The drive was launched following a directive by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. As per the data released, there are some 752 repeat traffic violators with more than 50 pending challans. Of these, the traffic police have traced the postal addresses of 136 violators.The violators include drivers of all kinds of vehicles — mostly two-wheelers but also four-wheelers and transport vehicles.

In 2022, there were 6,61,532 cases of unpaid fine, and the penalty cumulatively adds up to Rs 44.16 crore. The police had served e-challans to the vehicle owners through SMS and the data is registered on the MahaTraffic App, where any motorist can check the status and make payment.

In the first 22 days of this calendar year, as many 50,562 traffic violators have not paid the fine imposed on them, and collectively they owe Rs4.03 crore. Local media has been highlighting the rise in traffic violations in the city and meagre fine recovery due to loopholes in the existing e-challan system. The increase in penalizing has failed to deter violators, as there is no system to ensure recovery of fine amounts from the violators who have been issued e-challans.

A special team at zone level has been formed, who have been assigned the task of locating postal addresses of violators with more than 50 challans pending. With the help of data procured from regional transport offices through Vahan and Sarathi websites, the special teams have been tracing postal addresses of the violators.

The Nagpur Traffic Police have appealed to motorists to abide by traffic rules as they are being enforced for their safety. She also appealed to motorists with pending cases to pay fines and avoid facing inconvenience of having their vehicles detained.

