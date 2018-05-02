Allot plots to existing MSME units in MIDC : COSIA

Chamber of Small Industry Associations(COSIA), Vidarbha Chapter demanded allotment of Plots For Expansion to existing MSME units in MIDC areas on priority basis in a memorandum of issues relating to Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises submitted to Shri Ashok Dharmadhikari,Jt Director of Industries,Nagpur which was also put up in District Level Coordination Committee(DLCC) called by Mr Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Commissioner,Nagpur.

The Memorandum stated that the existing industries who have established since last so many years and need to expand their activity with a need of small piece of land in their area have been either denied or their application is kept on hold or primarily rejected or they are asked to move to another area, where as allotments to new proposals with huge land requirement has been entertained in the same area which is totally unjustified and against the basic objective of MIDC establishment.

Also matter related to MIDC for Minimum 40% BCC Requirement For New Allottees was discussed.While MIDC has granted a stay and exempted the old allottees from the said clause, COSIA urged the authorities to considered the new cases on the basis of type of industries rather than compelling all the occupiers to abide by the said clause as the industrial requirement of construction varies from type & nature of industries. In the case of Industries engaged in heavy fabrication work need open space to carry out their manufacturing activity in open area. There are industries that need open space for storing their heavy and bulky raw material / finished goods in open space for convenience.It should be decided on case to case basis.

Also the issue regarding the Garbage Disposal in MIDC Area was highlighted in the memorandum as the MIDC areas in Hingna, Butibori, Kalmeshwar and other parts of Vidarbha are deprived of regular garbage disposal and cleanliness although industries regularly pay MIDC maintenance charges and Gram Panchayat taxes also. Both the authorities transfer the responsibility on each others shoulders & the area remains uncleaned & unhygienic.

Moreover Drainage System in MIDC Areas in this region have age old Soak Pit System which needs to be replaced by drainage pipe system to avoid inhuman human scavenging.

The memorandum demanded thatESIS Hospital in Industrial Areas of Hingna and Butibori Industrial Area is long pending ,but so far the demand is not fulfilled. Also the basic Amenities in Kalmeshwar Industries Areas is long pending & provision of basic amenities like state transport bus facility for employees engaged in Kalmeshwar Industries Area, Parking Zone, CCTV Camera at prominent places and regular 24 x 7 water supply need to be implemented on top priority basis.

Bye pass Road on Central MIDC Road connecting Wadi & Hingna MIDC area needs to be made operational on war footing basisc as Wadi and Hingna Industrial commuters at present use the main Ambazari-Hingna road to enter into their respective areas. This road has heavy traffic movement because of schools, colleges & hospitals in existence all throughout its route and in future Metro Rail passing on this route will further aggravate the traffic problem on this route.

To overcome this serious problem there is a bye pass road on Central MIDC road which connects Hingna and Wadi industrial area, only a small patch admeasuring 3000 sq.mtrs (120×25 mtrs) of this road is at present in possession of Ordinance Factory, Ambazari. This is a part of Railway Track earlier in use by O.F. Now this is of no use to them and the balance entire stretch has already been handed over to N.M.C., only this small patch remains with them for want of proper approach /negotiation between O.F. and MIDC authority.

CETP in MIDC Hingna Area is a part of infrastructure development which MIDC does in the newly developed industrial area, Hingna MIDC area which is one of the oldest and prime industrial area of the state, has come into existence about 50 years back. Over a period CETP has become basic need for any industrial area & it’s genuinely needed in MIDC Hingna.

Employers are required to deduct professional tax from employees salary drawing above 10,000/- per month. In the present scenario the minimum wages of even an unskilled labour is more than 10,000/- per month. That means employees who are on payroll are all needed to pay 150/- per month as professional tax. This is not only cumbersome for industries but also anti labour. This is a long pending issue which needs to be addressed on urgent basis,stated the memorandum.

Mr Mayank Shukla & CA Julfesh Shah submitted the memorandum & urged the authorities to take immediate action for adressing these important issues of industry.Shri.G.O.Bharti,GM DIC was also present on the occasion.