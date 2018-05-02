Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jun 17th, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

J P Nadda appointed as BJP working president

With BJP chief Amit Shah joining the Cabinet, JP Nadda has been appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president.

Jagat Prakash Nadda is expected to work closely with Amit Shah.

JP Nadda will oversee the election campaign strategy in the coming assembly elections. Three states, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana, are expected to go to the polls sometime in September. There is possibility of polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Early next year, Delhi will also go to the polls.

Fifty nine-year-old Nadda is a Brahmin and a Rajya Sabha member who keeps a low profile but is also parliamentary board secretary of the BJP. Nadda is known as a master strategist in his party. The party had given him charge of Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded hustings. The party bagged 62 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. Apna Dal bagged two against a caste calculus driven combine of BSP and SP.

